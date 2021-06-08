“It is kind of crazy”: People near Ruidoso react to Ball Field Fire

ALTO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews continue to battle the fire Tuesday night on the edge of Ruidoso. The Village of Ruidoso said the fire had burned 25 acres and is now 25 percent contained. People staying nearby said they are afraid following previous large fires in that same area.

Video taken Tuesday at the Shell gas station in Alto shows the Ball Field Fire burning. “It is kind of crazy,” Buck Zengerle said. “You can see flames for a little while over the ridge. There is smoke and everything.”

Buck and his wife Esther are visiting from El Paso. They are staying with friends at the Alto Country Club right by the fire. “I was able to see a helicopter was getting water out of Alto Lake and dropping it on the fire,” Buck said.

It started around 11:30 Tuesday morning right behind the Shell on Ski Run Road, above the winter park area where people tube in the winter. The fire prompted an evacuation of High Country Lodge and Alto Lake Tuesday. It also forced some road closures.

The village said more than ten agencies are on scene, and they’ve been doing air attacks. The cause of the fire is under investigation. “Certainly, we are hoping we can get it contained overnight, and the wind continues to die down,” Kerry Gladden with the Village of Ruidoso said.

This comes a little more than a month after the Three Rivers Fire around the same area burned thousands of acres and took weeks to get contained. “People are spooked up here because of Three Rivers Fire and Little Bear Fire a few years back that was massive,” Buck said.

The village said at this time, no road closures remain in place, and no one else has been evacuated. Many people in the area also reported hearing an explosion Tuesday. The village said that has nothing to do with the fire, and they are assuming it was a sonic boom.