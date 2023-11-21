SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest crews continue to monitor an area that had a prescribed burn in October. Now, they say they’re watching remaining heat via drone.

Crews ignited the Rincon prescribed fire in the Santa Fe National Forest in October. On November 20, the U.S. Forest Service says they checked the site with an infrared-sensing drone.

The drone did find some residual heat. But the hot areas pose no threat, the Forest Service says. Recent rain likely also helped.

Forest officials are also planning on using a drone to check the status of the area burned during the Golondrino prescribed fire, ignited in September in the Cuba Ranger District.