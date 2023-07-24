SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire is burning in the central west area of the San Mateo Mountains in Socorro County. The Hutchinson fire was started by a lightning strike.

Hutchinson Fire

Start Date: July 23, 2023

Location: Central west of the San Mateo Mountains

Containment: 0%

Size: 25 acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: No

Cause: Lightening strike

Total Personnel: Magdalena RD Crew 3 & Engine 631, Wallowa-Whitman NF Engine 653, Lewis & Clark NF Engine 661, Firestorm 5 Type 2IA Crew, NMFD Type 2IA Crew and air resources.

Area Vegetation: Grass, timber, and brush

Ownership(s): NA

Crews are working to confine and contain the fire. It is not currently a risk to any values or communities, and no evacuations are in effect. Community members should avoid the fire area, and the flying of drones is prohibited in the area at this time.

Smoke may be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena. For up-to-date air quality status, visit the NMDOH’s tracking website here.