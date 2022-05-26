NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Diego Humane Society is helping rehab a kitten rescued from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire. Firefighters found the kitten with blood around her mouth and nose last Friday.

They handed her over to a humane society volunteer who had traveled to New Mexico to help out. The blood was determined to be caused by a raw nose and throat. The kitten also had an upper respiratory infection. The humane society posted a video saying the kitten is now doing much better and is already playing in her crate.