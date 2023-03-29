NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reminding people how to prevent wildfires while driving throughout New Mexico. With the summer months coming up, that brings warmer weather and often drier conditions. With these conditions, fires can easily be sparked.
NMDOT tips to avoid starting fires with your vehicle:
- Don’t park in tall grass or brush, heat from under vehicle can set vegetation on fire
- When pulling a trailer, attach chains securely; loose chains can drag on the pavement and cause sparks, igniting roadside fires.
- Check your tire pressure before you travel. Exposed wheel rims can cause sparks
- Observe “Red Flag” fire weather warnings. The National Weather Service issues these when conditions are ripe for wildfires.
- Make sure brake pads are to the task so you avoid sparks from metal on metal
- Do not throw cigarette butts out your vehicle window