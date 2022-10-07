TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding New Mexicans to keep thinking forward to next wildfire season. They said property owners can prepare for the future now by cleaning up around the home.
Fall and winter can bring dry conditions, dead plants, and loose debris to yards. The Fire Adapted New Mexico Learning Network (FACNM) is reminding locals to keep up with their properties during the seasonal changes.
Raking leaves, cleaning gutters or roofs, and trimming trees or bushes can help reduce the risk of wildfires, the USDA said. Trimmings and debris can catch fire if conditions are ripe. A list of cleanup services suggested by the department is shown below.
- Clean roof, gutters for clear out leaves and needles
- Prune tree branches that overhang buildings
- Prune back all tree branches within 10 feet of a chimney
- Prune lower branches on trees 6 to 10 feet from the ground and within 30 feet of a home
- Clear dead wood, dense vegetation
- Clear away flammable vegetation within 10 feet of woodpiles
- Dispose of trimmings before fire season
- Create a “full-free zone” up to 5 feet away from structures with no combustible materials
- Talk to neighbors about the space
- Plan months ahead, circle first Saturday of May to target as a cleanup date to remove dead plants and debris
FACNM, the Carson National Forest, Forest Stewards Guild, Fire Adapted NM, New Mexico Forestry Division, New Mexico Coalition of Conservation Districts, National Park Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Bureau of Land Management New Mexico work towards sharing messages about wildfire preparedness for New Mexico.
The National Fire Protection Association’s Wildfire Community Preparedness Day will be held on May 6, 2023.