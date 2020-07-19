Hilltop Fire at 15-25 acres in Gila National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire caused by lightning broke out on the evening of July 18 in Brushy Mountain on the Black Range Ranger District in the Gila National Forest.
- Location: Brushy Mountain, Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest
- Start Date: July 18, 2020
- Cause: Lightning
- Size: ~15-25 acres
- Vegetation: pinyon, juniper
- Personnel: Seven wildland firefighters, a Single Engine Air Tanker, Air Attack and Type 3 helicopter.
Firefighters began attack Saturday night but they were unable to reach it overnight. The fire is burning in the area known as Hermosa Prescribed Fire Phase 2 and the strategy includes full suppression.