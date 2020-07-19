Hilltop Fire at 15-25 acres in Gila National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire caused by lightning broke out on the evening of July 18 in Brushy Mountain on the Black Range Ranger District in the Gila National Forest.

Location: Brushy Mountain, Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest

Start Date: July 18, 2020

Cause: Lightning

Size: ~15-25 acres

Vegetation: pinyon, juniper

Personnel: Seven wildland firefighters, a Single Engine Air Tanker, Air Attack and Type 3 helicopter.

Firefighters began attack Saturday night but they were unable to reach it overnight. The fire is burning in the area known as Hermosa Prescribed Fire Phase 2 and the strategy includes full suppression.