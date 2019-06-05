High winds, rising temperatures place Gila National Forest on 'high fire danger'

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) - Gila National Forest has been placed on "high fire danger."

According to officials, warm temperatures and high spring winds are increasing fire danger on the Gila National Forest. A high fire danger rating is defined as "all fine dead fuels ignite readily, and fires start easily from most causes."

Officials also ask people to avoid using anything with an open flame or spark in the area.

People visiting the park should report fires and abandoned campfires to the Silver City Interagency Dispatch at 1-800-538-1644.