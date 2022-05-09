LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews fighting the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire are up against high winds again, and because of those winds, they won’t be getting any air support. The fire is inching north, jumping the fire line on Highway 518 that firefighters have been trying to hold for weeks. The communities north of Holman are now being told to leave immediately.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire has grown to more than 189,00 acres, being fueled by dry grass, brush and trees, and intense wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles an hour. The burn scars are visible just outside Las Vegas headed near Sepallo where the fire was just days ago.

From just outside Mora near the blockade, a huge plume of smoke can be seen. In Penasco, you can also see the smoke in the air.

Shelter officials say they have 20 people staying full-time but even more there collecting supplies. They say despite having enough room, many are choosing to stay in their own campers or have found alternative shelter.

The fire is 43% contained, mostly on the east side closest to Las Vegas. There is an extreme weather warning in effect on Monday until 9 p.m.