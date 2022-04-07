NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Las Dispensas prescribed burn on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest has been declared a wildfire. Fire officials declared a wildfire Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Unexpected winds caused the fire to spread outside the prescribed burn boundary. Officials say the fire is burning about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas and is estimated at 100+ acres. Fire managers have called in a Type 3 incident team, a very large air tanker, a lead plane, two hotshot crews and two additional engines. Officials say at this time there are no direct threats to private property.

Start Date: April 6, 4:30 p.m.

Location: Santa Fe National Forest 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas

Containment: 0%

Size: 100+ acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: None

Cause: Winds caused prescribed burn to spread outside of boundaries

Total Personnel: Type 3 incident team, very large air tanker, lead plane, 2 hotshot crews, 2 additional engines

Area Vegetation: mixed conifer in steep, rugged, terrain

Ownership(s): N/A