NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Las Dispensas prescribed burn on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest has been declared a wildfire. Fire officials declared a wildfire Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Unexpected winds caused the fire to spread outside the prescribed burn boundary. Officials say the fire is burning about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas and is estimated at 100+ acres. Fire managers have called in a Type 3 incident team, a very large air tanker, a lead plane, two hotshot crews and two additional engines. Officials say at this time there are no direct threats to private property.

  • Start Date: April 6, 4:30 p.m.
  • Location: Santa Fe National Forest 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 100+ acres
  • Structures Threatened: None
  • Structures Burned:  None
  • Evacuations: None
  • Cause: Winds caused prescribed burn to spread outside of boundaries
  • Total Personnel: Type 3 incident team, very large air tanker, lead plane, 2 hotshot crews, 2 additional engines
  • Area Vegetation: mixed conifer in steep, rugged, terrain
  • Ownership(s): N/A