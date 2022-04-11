NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermits Peak Fire is still burning in the Santa Fe National Forest near Las Vegas. Many in the area were forced to evacuate.

One woman says she has lived in the area for 12 years and has never had to deal with something of this magnitude. “To be honest. I can’t even think what’s going on right now. There’s a lot of concern for our home and our neighbors.” said Monica Martinez.

Martinez had to leave her home behind and arrange for her livestock to be taken somewhere safe. As of April 11, the fire is close to 750 acres and 10% contained. Right now crews are concerned about the high winds forecasted through the week. That’s why voluntary evacuations for some areas have not turned mandatory.

There are about 175 people trying to get the fire under control. There will be a virtual community on April 11 at 8 p.m. on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook page.