NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora.

Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or stop by the old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If someone is unable to make either of those days, they can send their resume in. All applicants must be 18 or older, have a GED or high school diploma, and be able to pass a background check.