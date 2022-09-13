NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials from multiple agencies will be holding an open house Thursday in Las Vegas to discuss recovery response and resources on the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon fire. The open house will be held at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The open house is for anyone impacted by the fire. It gives those impacted residents a chance to talk with local, state and federal agencies about available assistance.