LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is announcing new hours of operation for claims offices in Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. The new hours will start November 6.

The Santa Fe claims office will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Mora and Las Vegas offices will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., FEMA says.

There will also be extended hours on Tuesday (from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at the Mora and Las Vegas offices. Those offices will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

FEMA will also operate the Claims Office Helpline from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. Outside of those hours, you can leave a voicemail message at (505)-995-7133.

To stay up to date with FEMA, you can check their website at this link. You can also find more info at FEMA’s Facebook page.

