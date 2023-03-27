SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has established a helpline so callers can get answers to their questions. The helpline aims to help people with claims for the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon fire, which started in April 2022. Information will be provided regarding office locations, hours, and the claims process.

The number for the helpline is (505) 995-7133, and it is open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday through Thursday. Questions can also be addressed via email to ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.

More information regarding the claims office can be found on the office’s website, fema.gov, or on their Facebook page.