SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more than $100 million in federal relief heads towards communities impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire more claims office workers. There will be a hiring event on Tuesday, November 7.

FEMA is looking for full-time workers to help process claims and provide assistance to community members looking to get federal help. A range of positions are available including navigators, program analysts, staff assistants, claims advocates, a training specialist, and an attorney advisor, FEMA says.

FEMA is hosting spot interviews in Santa Fe on Tuesday, November 7. The hiring event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center (1950 Siringo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505).

To be competitive, FEMA recommends applicants participate in a resume writing workshop before the hiring event. You can attend a workshop online October 24 or November 2, at 4:30 p.m. by registering at this link. Bring your resume to the hiring event.