The U.S. Forest Service announced that the Hardy Fire has begun burning on Hardy Ridge in the southwest Magdalena Mountains in the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023 Cause: Lightning Strike

Lightning Strike Location: Hardy Ridge in the southwest Magdalena Mts, southwest of Italian Peak on the Magdalena Ranger District

Containment: 0%

Size: 2 acres

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Total Personnel: USFS Salmon Rappelers from Central Idaho, Lincoln NF Smokey Bear Hot Shots, Wallowa-Whitman NF Engine 653, Magdalena RD Engine 632 and air resources.

Fuels: Timber

Smoke: May be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena, Socorro, and San Antonio with 50 miles of the fire