The U.S. Forest Service announced that the Hardy Fire has begun burning on Hardy Ridge in the southwest Magdalena Mountains in the Cibola National Forest.
- Start Date: July 14, 2023
- Cause: Lightning Strike
- Location: Hardy Ridge in the southwest Magdalena Mts, southwest of Italian Peak on the Magdalena Ranger District
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 2 acres
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Total Personnel: USFS Salmon Rappelers from Central Idaho, Lincoln NF Smokey Bear Hot Shots, Wallowa-Whitman NF Engine 653, Magdalena RD Engine 632 and air resources.
- Fuels: Timber
- Smoke: May be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena, Socorro, and San Antonio with 50 miles of the fire