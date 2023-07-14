The U.S. Forest Service announced that the Hardy Fire has begun burning on Hardy Ridge in the southwest Magdalena Mountains in the Cibola National Forest.

  • Start Date: July 14, 2023
  • Cause: Lightning Strike
  • Location: Hardy Ridge in the southwest Magdalena Mts, southwest of Italian Peak on the Magdalena Ranger District
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 2 acres
  • Structures Threatened: No
  • Structures Burned: No
  • Evacuations: No
  • Total Personnel: USFS Salmon Rappelers from Central Idaho, Lincoln NF Smokey Bear Hot Shots, Wallowa-Whitman NF Engine 653, Magdalena RD Engine 632 and air resources.
  • Fuels: Timber
  • Smoke: May be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena, Socorro, and San Antonio with 50 miles of the fire