Gurule Fire in Carson National Forest burns 5 acres

(KRQE)- Fire operations were temporarily suspended Saturday after afternoon rainfall dampened the area where a fire is burning in the Carson National Forest. The Gurule Fire began burning Friday, June 7 in the El Rito Ranger District, west of the El Rito Canyon.

Fire officials are asking forest visitors to be aware of fire vehicles working in the area and that roads are wet and slippery. A number of personnel and equipment were released Sunday as a result of the suspended firing operations.

Officials state that should a drying trend occur making operations reasonable, resources may be ordered to resume their suppression strategy. The blaze is believed to have been caused by lightning.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is actively in place over the fire. Fire officials warn the public that unauthorized use of drones in fire areas endangers the lives of firefighters and pilots and is forbidden.