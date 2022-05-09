ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grass fire has broken out near Santa Rosa Monday afternoon. According to NMDOT, I-40 is shut down while crews try to get a handle on the fire, and traffic is being rerouted through Santa Rosa back on the interstate.

A driver captured video from I-40 near exit 275. An emergency alert was sent telling residents from Cedarville Rd. to Santa Rosa Golf Course to evacuate. The evacuation route is Route 66 to Lake Sr. to Blue Hole Rd. The nearest shelter is at the Santa Rose Convention Center.

Details are limited right now but flames and a plume of smoke are visible.