NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association and Hospitality Industry Education Foundation is offering grants to restaurant employees impacted by wildfires. The grants come from the Serving New Mexico Fund and are available in amounts from $250 to $500.

“Restaurants and our employees have already faced so much over the past few years, I can’t imagine standing by and not doing everything we can to help ease the burden on our brothers and sisters across these affected areas.”, said Carol Wight, NMRA CEO in a release.

Restaurant employees just need to fill out an application and be able to show a need for the money.