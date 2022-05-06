NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As forecasts project severe, damaging winds across the state over the weekend and increased fire danger, New Mexico’s governor is expected to discusses the status of several wildfires during a news conference Friday morning. KRQE News 13 will livestream a video feed of the news conference on this page with coverage beginning around 10 a.m.

The briefing marks the second news conference Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s held on the wildfires this week. On Tuesday, the Governor signed a formal request for a federal disaster declaration as multiple wildfires have emerged across the state, the largest having started on April 4. Typically, those types of declarations are requested after a disaster has been immediately addressed.

Following the request, President Joe Biden signed a formal disaster declaration related to New Mexico’s wildfires on Wednesday. In a tweet Thursday, the President wrote, “Yesterday, Senator [Ben Ray} Luján joined me as I signed a Major Disaster Declaration to support New Mexico in the wake of recent wildfires. If you need help rebuilding, head to http://DisasterAssistance.gov to apply for assistance.”