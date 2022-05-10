NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide an update on the wildfires burning throughout New Mexico on Tuesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the 10 a.m. briefing on this page.

The governor held a news conference last week on the wildfires in the state. She also announced last week the arrival of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) on the ground in New Mexico, responding to President Joe Biden’s signing of a formal disaster declaration Wednesday. A FEMA Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Sandy Eslinger will be leading the response in New Mexico.

According to the governor, FEMA is now working to build its team, which will include 28 people in four teams of seven people.