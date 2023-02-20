SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Relief loans are now available to communities affected by the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon fires. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 6 Monday, which sets aside $100 million for no-interest loans to counties and towns.

The money is available to repair infrastructure that was damaged or lost in the fires, or in the floods caused by burn scars. The governor is still seeking reimbursement money from the federal government, since it was a prescribed burn that escaped its boundaries, and caused all the destruction.

“This money allows us to deal with individual housing and property issues and some of the other local government issues, while I fight the federal government to reimburse me,” the governor said. “And if they don’t, as I said in my State of the State, get ready to battle with the state of New Mexico.”

The bill will take effect in 60 days.