SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to address continued fire danger and several wildfires burning in New Mexico in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, April 3. KRQE News 13 will live stream the update on this page with coverage starting around 12:45 p.m.

Several wildfires are burning across the state right now. The largest fire in the state, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties has forced hundreds to evacuate their homes. The Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6, while the Calf Canyon Fire started on April 19. The two fires merged on April 23. Collectively, the fires have burned at least 145,854 acres.

Another one of the state’s largest wildfires is the Cerro Pelado Fire in northern New Mexico. It sparked about seven miles east of Jemez Springs and now has burned at least 25,004 acres. That fire started on April 22 and has also lead to multiple evacuations.

Last month, Governor Lujan Grisha signed an executive order, asking counties and municipalities to ban firework retail sales in their communities. The governor does not have the power to ban the sale of fireworks, but local municipalities do.