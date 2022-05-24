NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says liability lies with the federal government for igniting the largest and most destructive fire in state history. The governor praised the forest service’s pause on prescribed burns after a federal burn last month got out of control and became the Hermits Peak Fire.

The agency says during the pause it will review its practices. The governor continued her push during meetings with federal officials on Friday, to get FEMA to cover 100% of losses. People affected by the wildfires can go online to apply for financial help.