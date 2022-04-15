RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham offered words of support to firefighters and the Ruidoso community while being updated on the McBride Fire today. “I’d love to promise every single person in this room that every bit of property gets restored to its full value. All of the insurance issues and FEMA reimbursements can’t replace what’s lost. It won’t. Life, raising your families, things that mean everything that can’t be readily replaced. Aren’t going to be replaced. I know that. I know that you know that,” she said.

The governor toured the Ruidoso Convention Center and promised resources to help rebuild. She says they could consider redirecting infrastructure spending money to help communities recover from disasters. She also vowed to bring her entire cabinet to Ruidoso to assess what they need from the state.