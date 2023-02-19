NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor is set to sign a bill Monday that will set aside funds to help communities recover from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign Senate Bill 6 aimed at Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire recovery funds. The signing will take place Monday in Santa Fe.

The bill sets aside $100 million for no-interest loans to counties and towns struggling to rebuild infrastructure after last year’s wildfire and the flooding that followed in the burn scar.

SB 6 also has an emergency clause. This means it will take effect 60 days after the governor signs it.