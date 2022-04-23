SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham provided a wildfire update on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The governor spoke about many things hitting on the number of active wildfires in New Mexico – as well as weather conditions that were a first in New Mexico history.

“Yesterday, we experienced a combination of conditions, quite frankly, that is unprecedented in New Mexico history,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. She says there are 20 wildfires burning in at least 16 counties across the state.

Grisham says the greatest concern is the Calf Canyon Fire, which has burned nearly 3,500 acres and is threatening at least 900 homes.

While temperatures are cooling slightly, she’s telling New Mexicans to brace for this upcoming week. “We are grateful for any better weather conditions. We are cognizant this is going to be a tough, long week and I want New Mexicans to be prepared for that,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

There are more than 1,000 firefighters working across the state to battle the flames, including crews from Oregon. The state has already secured about $3 million in grants to help with the fires.

The governor also says she was on a call with the White House Saturday asking for more federal resources and will speak with the delegation on Monday.