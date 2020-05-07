Gordon Fire now 100% contained

RESERVE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire that burned about 12 acres two mile south of the Rancho Grande Estates and Catron County Thursday has been 100% contained.
The Gordon Fire caught ablaze Thursday on National Forest Systems land on the REserve Ranger District in the Gila National Forest. The fire has been lined and was expected to be contained Friday afternoon.
Two Type 6 engines and the Gila IHC are working on mopping up and securing the perimeter. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
