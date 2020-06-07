Turkey Fire and Good Fire reported in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new fires have been reported burning in the National Forest System Lands on the Wilderness Ranger District in the Gila National Forest on Sunday, June 7.

The Turkey Fire is about 27 acres in size and is located northeast of Brushy Mountain on Wilderness Road. There are eight smokejumpers and two helitack crews assigned to the blaze.

The Good Fire covers about 35 acres and is located in the Blood Good Canyon in Catron County. The Good Fire is located in steep, rugged, and rocky terrain and currently cannot be fought due to safety concerns for the firefighters.

Both the Turkey and Good Fires are believed to have been caused by lightning. Fire officials say crews are aiming for the full suppression of the fires and will work to confine and contain them.

On Saturday, a fire erupted south of Tadpole Ridge in the Silver City Ranger District.

