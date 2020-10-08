Gila National Forest raises fire danger risk to ‘high’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is now under a high fire danger warning. Forest officials say they’ve seen warmer than normal temperatures and less than average rain. Visitors should avoid using anything with an open flame or spark and rangers remind you to completely extinguish your campfires.

Forest officials also say to report fires or abandoned campfires to the Silver City Interagency Dispatch at 1-800-538-1644.

