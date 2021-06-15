Gila National Forest moves to Very High Fire Danger

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperature and high winds continue to increase fire danger in the Gila National Forest. An increase in abandoned campfires in and around the forest has prompted the change to very high fire danger.

Officials say to avoid using anything with an open flame or spark. According to a news release from the Forest Service, if mowing grass down, use a string-style trimmer rather than a lawnmower as the blades can strike rocks and produce sparks. The Forest Service also says to make sure that chain saws have a spark arrestor, that trailer chains are not dragging, and that all cigarettes are extinguished in an ashtray.