CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A grass fire has started west of Clovis Friday afternoon. The Gattis Middle School has been evacuated as a precautionary measure to the Legacy Church located at 3401 N. Norris Street, according to a tweet from the Clovis NM OEM. People are asked to avoid Llano Estacado between Wheaton (CR M) and Thornton Street. According to Clovis NM OEM, the grass fire is burning along Llano Estacado.

No other information has been released at this time.