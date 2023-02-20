LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Luna Community College is offering free wood to individuals in San Miguel County who have been directly impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire. Jesse Gallegos, Luna’s Public Relations Coordinator, says residents can pick up one cord of wood per household.

The wood will be available at Luna Community College’s main campus in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and will be located behind the armory across from the City of Las Vegas firing range at 47 Gunnar Trail. It can be picked up from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 2, and Friday, Mar. 3.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfires both begin in April of 2022, were combined, and eventually burned approximately 341,735 acres through the Santa Fe National Forest just northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The fire threatened over 15,000 homes and structures and damaged around 300 structures.

To claim the wood, residents must be over 60 years of age and must show valid identification to confirm age and residence. Identification such as a driver’s license, utility bill, or another document showing a physical address will be accepted.

Luna Community College is partnering with the United States Forest Service, New Mexico State Forestry, Help NM, and the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute for this project. For more information, call Jesse Gallegos at (505) 454-5367 or visit luna.edu.