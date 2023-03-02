LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Free wood is now available for San Miguel County residents over the age of 60 that were impacted by 2022’s Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. It’s due to a partnership between Luna Community College, the U.S. Forest Service, New Mexico State Forestry, Help NM, and the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute.

San Miguel County residents will need to provide valid identification of age and residency and sign an injury waiver form. The wood will be available for pickup on Luna’s main campus in Las Vegas behind the armory, across from the City of Las Vegas firing range.

The wood can be picked up between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3. For more information, people can call Jesse Gallegos from Luna Community College at 505-454-5367 or Matt Griego at 505-454-5334.