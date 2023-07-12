LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans who have been impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire can attend a free legal clinic in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The clinic, hosted by New Mexico Legal Aid and the state’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez, is an open opportunity to ask legal experts questions related to the recovery process. For example, experts can provide advice on navigating insurance claims, submitting paperwork, or finding someone to assess property damage.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Highlands University Student Union Building Ballroom (800 National Ave., Las Vegas NM 87701).

“The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire devastated so many of our families, businesses, and communities,” Torrez said in a press release. “We are happy to be partnering with Legal Aid for this clinic and will continue to create events that provide New Mexicans tailored resources to aid in their recovery. We have also created a dedicated team of advocates and attorneys who will be focused on this work for as long as it takes to help get these communities back on their feet.”

To register for the event, you can sign up at this link. Walk-in visits are also available but are on a first-come, first-served basis.