Francisco Fire in Carson National Forest 15 acres, 20% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire officials report the Francisco Fire, approximately 3 miles NW of the community of Truchas, New Mexico is about 15 acres in size and 20% contained at this time. The fire is in the Camino Real Ranger District in the Carson National Forest.

Start Date: Monday, April 26, 2021

Location: Approximately 3 miles NW of the community of Truchas, New Mexico

Containment: 20%

Size: 15

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: 5 engines, 1 helicopter, 1 handcrew

Area Vegetation: Unknown

Fire officials say smoke may be visible from the communities of El Rito, Española, Rio Chama, El Duende, Chilile, Tesuque, Truchas, Chimayó, Cordova, and Alcalde, New Mexico. Also, smoke-sensitive people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.