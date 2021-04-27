Francisco Fire in Carson National Forest 15 acres, 20% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire officials report the Francisco Fire, approximately 3 miles NW of the community of Truchas, New Mexico is about 15 acres in size and 20% contained at this time. The fire is in the Camino Real Ranger District in the Carson National Forest.
- Start Date: Monday, April 26, 2021
- Location: Approximately 3 miles NW of the community of Truchas, New Mexico
- Containment: 20%
- Size: 15
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: 5 engines, 1 helicopter, 1 handcrew
- Area Vegetation: Unknown
Fire officials say smoke may be visible from the communities of El Rito, Española, Rio Chama, El Duende, Chilile, Tesuque, Truchas, Chimayó, Cordova, and Alcalde, New Mexico. Also, smoke-sensitive people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.
What can you do to protect yourself on smoky days?
- If you cannot leave the smoky area, good ways to protect your lungs from wildfire smoke include staying indoors and reducing physical activity.
- Keep windows and doors closed.
- Avoid use of spray air fresheners (fragrances), artificially scented household products, and do not use electric fragrance dispensers because these all add to poor air quality.
- Do not smoke or use vapor cigarettes because these add to poor air quality.
- Do not use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces, or gas stoves.
- Do not vacuum because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home.
- If you cool your home with a swamp cooler do not run it when the outdoor air is filled with smoke because most swamp coolers have filter pore sizes that are much too large to filter out particles from smoke. If it smells like your swamp cooler is bringing in smoke from the outside, it’s best to turn the unit off until the outside air quality improves.
- If you use an air conditioner keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside and keep window covering closed.
- Do not rely on dust masks or wet handkerchiefs to protect your lungs. These will not filter out the fine particles from the air. It is better to stay inside when it is smoky outside and the visibility is low.