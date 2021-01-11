Four prescribed burns planned for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Starting Monday, Jan. 11, the Bureau of Land Management plans to implement four prescribed burns. Officials say the exact timing of the burns depends on weather conditions.

The Mesa Chivato prescribed burn will take place within the Ignacio Chavez and Chamisa Wilderness Study Areas which is west of Highway 550 and 15 miles southwest of San Luis, N.M., in Sandoval and McKinley counties. The prescribed burn aims to target about 500 acres. Fire mangers also estimate it will take two to four days to complete.

The Pera Nature area prescribed burn will take place along the Perea Nature Trail, which is located within the Rio Salado Riparian Area, approximately one mile south of San Ysidro off Highway 550. Officials expect to burn about 20 acres of salt cedar and Russian olive tree piles. During the day of the burn, prescribed fire signs will be posted along Highway 550. They also say smoke will be visible from Highway 550.

The other two prescribed burns will take place in the El Malpais National Conservation area. The Chain of Craters prescribed fire will take place south of State Highway 53 and west of County Road 42, approximately 35 miles southwest of Grants, in Cibola County. The burn is expected to be about 2,500 acres of ponderosa pine, piñon and juniper. It will also be conducted in several phases. During the burn, prescribed fire signs will be posted along County Road 42 and at the Continental Divide Trailhead. Officials also say smoke may be visible from State Highway 53 and 117.

The second prescribed burn in the El Malpais National Conservation area is the Cerro Comadre Pile Burn. That prescribed burn will take place six miles northwest of the Chain of Craters burn. The Cerro Comadre Pile Burn is expected to remove 240 acres of piñon/juniper piles.

