NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Foster Fire was reported burning on May 29, 2022 in the Peloncillo Mountains in the Coronado National Forest. The fire is about 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico.

Start Date: May 23, 2022

Location: 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico in the Whitmore WSA

Containment: 0%

Size: 4,500 acres

Structures Threatened: N/A

Structures Burned: N/A

Evacuations: No

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: 98

Area Vegetation: Timber, short grass

Ownership(s): N/A