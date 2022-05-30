NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Foster Fire was reported burning on May 29, 2022 in the Peloncillo Mountains in the Coronado National Forest. The fire is about 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico.
- Start Date: May 23, 2022
- Location: 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico in the Whitmore WSA
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 4,500 acres
- Structures Threatened: N/A
- Structures Burned: N/A
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Under investigation
- Total Personnel: 98
- Area Vegetation: Timber, short grass
- Ownership(s): N/A