NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Foster Fire was reported burning on May 29, 2022 in the Peloncillo Mountains in the Coronado National Forest. The fire is about 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico.

  • Start Date: May 23, 2022
  • Location: 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico in the Whitmore WSA
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 4,500 acres
  • Structures Threatened: N/A
  • Structures Burned: N/A
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: 98
  • Area Vegetation: Timber, short grass
  • Ownership(s): N/A