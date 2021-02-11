Forestry Divison promoting year-round wildfire preparedness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Forestry Division say due to the extreme drought in northern New Mexico, the 2021 wildfire season could begin as early as late March or early April. The Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division announced Thursday it was working with local, state, federal, and tribal partners and non-governmental organizations to encourage New Mexicans to be vigilant year-round to be prepared for wildfires.

The organization announced its message for February is: show your home some love. Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) say 58,250 wildfires burned 10.3 million acres across the United States in 2020, which is the largest number of acres burned in one year.

The Forestry Division offered up these tips to identify vulnerable areas in the home: