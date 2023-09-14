RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Forest Service officials say they’re planning prescribed burns in the Smokey Bear Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest. Burns are tentatively set to being September 18.

The Forest Service says the buns will help reduce the risk of wildfire and boost forest health. They’ll conduct pile burning near Grindstone Lake. Previously planned burns in the district were halted last month.

Nearby residents can expect smoky air. Smoke will likely be visible from Ruidoso and the Mescalero Reservation, officials say.