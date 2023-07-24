SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have completed an investigation into a 2022 fire near Jemez Springs. The U.S. Forest Service is confirming the fire was sparked by “holdover” from an earlier prescribed burn.

The Cerro Pelado fire began in April 2022. Before the flames were contained, the fire burned at least three homes and prompted multiple evacuations. Now, officials say the initial sparks came from the Pino West Piles prescribed burn.

“Our investigation has confirmed that the Cerro Pelado Fire on the Jemez Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest was caused by a holdover fire from the Pino West Piles Prescribed Fire, a debris pile burn. A holdover fire is a fire that smolders undetectably. In this case, despite being covered by wet snow, this holdover fire remained dormant for considerable time with no visible sign of smoke or heat,” Forest Service Southwestern Regional Forester Michiko Martin said in a press release. “This investigation adds to the considerable evidence of how severely the Santa Fe National Forest was affected by extreme environmental conditions caused by historic drought in 2022.”

Martin said that following such revelations, forest officials now use additional monitoring to try to prevent holdover fires.

“Escaped prescribed fires in 2022 led the Forest Service to implement a 90-day national pause on prescribed fire and review requiring changes to the prescribed fire program. The Southwestern Region, including Santa Fe National Forest, has since implemented all recommendations from the ‘National Prescribed Fire Program Review‘,” Martin said. “Specific to the Southwestern Region, firefighters now monitor pile burns using handheld thermal devices and drones that can detect whether heat is present.”

Now that the cause has been identified, forest officials say the next step is to do an internal review. “The learnings are critical to the Forest Service’s ability to continue protecting communities and addressing the ongoing wildfire crisis,” Martin said.