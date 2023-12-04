ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is planning prescribed pile burns on the east side of the Sandia Mountains. The burns could begin as early as December 7.

The plan is to conduct burns near NM-536 and Sandia Park. Some land near the site was treated in January of 2023.

Smoke might be visible from Albuquerque, Tijeras, and Edgewood, the Forest Service says. The burns will move forward depending on weather conditions.

The U.S. Forest Service says winter is the ideal time for a burn, as snow can help keep a fire from spreading. And the Forest Service says they will manages the burns with public safety as the highest priority.