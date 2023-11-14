SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest officials discovered a lightning-sparked wildfire Wednesday, November 1. Now, they say they are monitoring the fire’s progress.

Officials are creating a plan to manage the Horsethief fire. That plan will take into account spread potential, the history of the area, weather patterns, and resource availability, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Expected rain this weekend could slow the fire.

As of November 14, the fire is burning at a low intensity. There are currently no threats to communities or infrastructure, the Forest Service says.

Details on the Horsethief fire: