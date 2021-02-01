Forest officials expect year-round wildfire seasons

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Forest officials are adjusting to a possible year-round wildfire season. The changing climate makes New Mexico’s forest drier and more prone to fires.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the U.S. Forest Service in New Mexico is making changes to help prevent year-round fires. They say they’ll continue to curb wildfire risk by thinning trees, lighting controlled burns, and imposing restrictions when conditions are too dry.

Although the changes are minimal, officials say they will make all the difference for New Mexico forests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES