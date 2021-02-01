Forest officials expect year-round wildfire seasons

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Forest officials are adjusting to a possible year-round wildfire season. The changing climate makes New Mexico’s forest drier and more prone to fires.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the U.S. Forest Service in New Mexico is making changes to help prevent year-round fires. They say they’ll continue to curb wildfire risk by thinning trees, lighting controlled burns, and imposing restrictions when conditions are too dry.

Although the changes are minimal, officials say they will make all the difference for New Mexico forests.