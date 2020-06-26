Foothills Fire breaks out, ~5 acres burning

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:
firedepartment_121915

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in the foothills broke out Thursday evening according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Initial reports say approximately five to six acres are currently burning. A task force has been assigned and the Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss