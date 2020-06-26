Foothills Fire breaks out, ~5 acres burning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in the foothills broke out Thursday evening according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
Initial reports say approximately five to six acres are currently burning. A task force has been assigned and the Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.
