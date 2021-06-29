Fireworks prohibited on New Mexico Bureau of Land Management lands

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The Bureau of Land Management New Mexico State Office on Tuesday issued a fire prevention order prohibiting fireworks on BLM-managed lands throughout the state. The order takes effect on June 30, 2021 and expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

“Recent moisture has not alleviated the fire danger in many parts of the state,” said acting State Director Melanie Barnes in a news release. “If you are visiting public lands to celebrate Independence Day, please leave your fireworks at home.”

According to a news release, a violation of the order is subject to punishment by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months or both. The order comes as high fire danger warnings span across New Mexico.