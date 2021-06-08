Fires in the region bring smoke and haze into Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smoke from other fires around New Mexico and Arizona are creating a blanket of haze over the metro, at times you can’t even see the mountains. The city issued an air quality health alert, but that didn’t stop people from getting outside Tuesday.

“I can kind of see it though, it’s affecting me as far as breathing-wise, but even though it’s still like that I still want to get outside and enjoy the weather,” said Antonio Perez.

Early Tuesday morning, the smoke and haze were at their worst. The City of Albuquerque issued an air quality health alert Monday afternoon and lifted it Tuesday afternoon. City officials recommend people limit their outdoor activity Tuesday, especially those with chronic respiratory issues.

Despite the smoke, there were still dozens of people out and about at popular sites like the Rio Grande Outdoor Pool, Tingley Beach, and some other downtown parks.

“It’s okay we’re not doing heavy exercise, but we’re not going on a bike ride that’s for sure, just kind of a gentle walk and back to the house where the air conditioner is,” said Bruce Roberts.

Staff with the Rio Grande Pool said all their recreational swimming sessions throughout the day were fully booked even with the smoke. KRQE News 13 did reach out to the New Mexico Activities Association. The director said none of their outdoor sporting events were canceled Tuesday.

The city launched a new text alert system to notify residents of health alerts in real-time.

Text “ABQHEALTH” for alerts in English or “ABQSALUD” for alerts in Spanish to 226787 from your mobile phone. You will receive a welcome message and instructions to start or stop messages at any time. Mobile alerts are intended for general health alerts that may affect the entire community, at a high-priority level. Mobile alerts are issued for the following: