Image of small fire in Sandia Wilderness on June 7, 2023 | Courtesy U.S. Forest Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to a new fire in the Cibola National Forest near Albuquerque. The fire began June 7, 2023 at about 5:30 p.m.

The fire may have been sparked by a lightning strike, according to the U.S. Forest Service. As of the evening of June 7, the fire was less than an acre in size.

Officials warn that smoke may be visible in Albuquerque. The Forest Service is using a full suppression strategy (I.e. they are trying to completely extinguish the fire) and say they will provide additional updates as necessary.

