JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Crews are actively responding to a new fire about nine miles north of Jemez Springs. The burn is being called the McKinney Fire.

The fire is burning on Santa Fe National Forest land. Officials say the fire was sparked by lightning and was first reported on Sunday, August 20. As of Monday, August 21, the U.S. Forest Service says the fire is about 40 to 50 acres.

Crews have responded with fire engines and air drops. Ground crews have also worked to suppress the flames.

McKinney Fire